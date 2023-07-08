Maharashtra Political Crisis: Aaditya Thackeray makes bold statement claims, 'CM Shinde asked to resign'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Shiv Sena leader (UBT) Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), made the claim on Friday that Eknath Shinde's position as chief minister may be in jeopardy, just a few days after Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs led a "coup" in Maharashtra politics. This came amid rumors of a cabinet reshuffle. His predictions about "changes in the government" come as news reports say that the Shinde camp is having trouble because it worries about being left behind by the BJP and Pawar's elevation.

"I have heard that CM (Eknath Shinde) has been approached to leave, and there may be some change (in the government)," Aaditya said.

However, Shinde has stated that there was no threat to his position and denied that there was a revolt within the Shiv Sena over the induction of NCP leaders.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the state president of the BJP, dismissed rumors of a new chief minister and stated that Shinde would continue to serve as CM. "We are not resignation givers but takers... all this (reports of discontent) is being done to malign Shinde," Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant added.

The Shinde-Fadnavis government is expected to seek a second cabinet expansion next week, one year after its formation. Five to six leaders each from the Shiv Sena and BJP are probably going to be accepted in the cabinet.

As an individual from the group that had been isolated from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena last year, Shinde held a meeting with Fadnavis for the second straight day on Friday. On Thursday, a late-evening meeting between the two was held to examine power sharing in the midst of reports of contrasts inside the coalition.

NCP vs NCP

As of now, Ajit Pawar shares the vice president's post with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. On Sunday, Ajit split the NCP by joining the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance and swearing in as the 5th deputy chief minister of the state.

Later, Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction made the announcement that his party had been in touch with approximately 20 MLAs from Shinde's faction since Ajit's rebellion.

