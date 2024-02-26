Geeta Koda, Congress party's lone Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand, joins BJP

Follow us on Image Source : X Geeta Koda is the wife of former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda

Geeta Koda, Congress MP from Singhbhum, Jharkhand, wife of former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after quitting her party.

The Singhbhum MP was reportedly unhappy with alliances forged by the Congress party in the state, they added.

Geeta Koda joined the Congress in 2018. Geeta Koda, a two-time MLA from the Jagannathpur assembly constituency, joined the Congress in the presence of top party leaders, including then party president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Earlier she was a member of the Jai Bharat Samanta Party which was founded by her husband Madhu Koda in 2009. Geeta Koda was the only MLA from Jai Bharat Samanta Party as she won Jaganathpur constituency in the 2009 Jharkhand Assembly elections. However, in November 2018, the party was merged with Congress.

