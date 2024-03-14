Gauhati Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gauhati Lok Sabha Election 2024

Gauhati Lok Sabha Election 2024: Gauhati is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam. The state has 14 parliamentary seats. The Gauhati seat comprises ten Assembly segments including Dudhnai, Boko, Chaygaon, Palasbari, Jalukbari, Dispur, Gauhati East, Gauhati West, Hajo and Barkhetry (before delimitation). The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) are the main parties in the constituency. BJP leader Bijoya Chakravarty represented the Gauhati constituency three times in 1999, 2009 and 2014. Congress leader Kirip Chaliha won the seat twice in 1991 and 2004.

Gauhati Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 21,81,319 voters in the Gauhati constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 11,03,376 voters were male and 10,77,865 were female voters. 78 voters belonged to the third gender. 2,517 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gauhati in 2019 was 2,702 (2,630 were men and 72 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Gauhati constituency was 19,22,270. Out of this, 9,88,067 voters were male and 9,34,203 were female voters. No voter in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 632 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gauhati in 2014 was 1,381 (941 were men and only 440 were women).

Gauhati 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Queen Oja won the Gauhati seat for the first time with a margin of 3,45,606 votes. She was polled 10,08,936 votes with a vote share of 57.20%. She defeated Congress candidate Bobbeeta Sharma who got 6,63,330 votes (37.60%). The total number of valid votes polled was 17,63,757.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Bijoya Chakravarty won the Gauhati seat for the third time. She was polled 7,64,985 votes with a vote share of 50.59%. Congress candidate Manash Borah got 4,49,201 votes (29.70%) and was the runner-up. Chakravarty defeated Borah by a margin of 3,15,784 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 15,11,729. AIUDF candidate Gopi Nath Das came third with 1,37,254 votes (9.08%).

Gauhati Past Winners

Bijoya Chakravarty (BJP): 2009

Kirip Chaliha (Congress): 2004

Bijoya Chakravarty (BJP): 1999

Bhubaneshwar Kalita (Congress): 1998

Prabin Chandra Sarmah (AGP): 1996

Kirip Chaliha (Congress): 1991

Lok Sabha Elections not held in Assam: 1989

Dinesh Goswami (Independent): 1985

Renuka Devi Barkataki (BLD): 1977

Dinesh Goswami (Congress): 1971

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 10,466 voters (0.59%) opted for NOTA in the Gauhati constituency. In 2014, 6,720 voters (0.44%) opted for NOTA in the Gauhati constituency.

Gauhati Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 17,63,757 or 80.86%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 15,11,729 or 78.64%.

Gauhati Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 23 in the Gauhati constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 24 in Gauhati.

Gauhati Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,592 polling stations in the Gauhati constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,345 polling stations in the Gauhati constituency.