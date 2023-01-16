Ganga Vilas Cruise gets stuck in Bihar's Chhapra on third day of its journey I DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : @PIB_PATNA/TWITTER MV Ganga Vilas

The world's longest luxury river cruise MV Ganga Vilas which was flagged off on Friday for its 3,200 km maiden journey, was stuck on the third day in Bihar's Chhapra. According to the officials, the giant vessel stuck due to shallow water in the Ganga.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, an official said that the cruise was scheduled to dock at the shore for the tourists to visit Chirand, but got stuck because of water deficiency in the Ganges near the Doriganj area of the district.

SDRF rescues tourists

Meanwhile, a team from State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and rescued the tourists through a small boat.

Chhapra's CO Satendra Singh who is a part of the arrangement-making team said that adequate arrangements have been made for the tourists in Chirand.

"SDRF team is stationed at the ghat so that immediate action can be taken on any untoward situation. Due to less water, there is a problem in bringing the cruise to the shore. Therefore, efforts are being made to bring tourists through small boats," he said.

Features of MV Ganga

MV Ganga Vilas is the first-ever cruise vessel made in India. The luxury cruise has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the luxury amenities. The tourists will be served local food and seasonal vegetables, Mathur said. Antara Luxury River Cruises founder and CEO Raj Singh added there will be no non-veg food or liquor on board.

The ship has 39 crew members and its captain is Mahadev Naik who has more than 35 years of experience. Speaking to PTI, Knegar Krieger, a Swiss national who is on board for the maiden journey, said "travelling on the Ganges is a very special experience, it is once in a lifetime experience, not to be missed."

