Ganga Vilas luxury cruise reaches Varanasi; set to cover 5 states, 50 tourist spots in 51 days

Ganga Vilas cruise: The Ganga Vilas luxury cruise reached Ramnagar port in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district on Tuesday. According to reports, the cruise had left Kolkata on December 22 and was scheduled to reach Varanasi on January 7, but it reached late due to inclement weather.

From Ramnagar port, the cruise will move to Sant Ravidas ghat where it will be accorded a grand welcome. It should be noted here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually flag off the 'MV Ganga Vilas Cruise Yatra' on January 13.

The luxurious triple-deck cruise will travel from Varanasi to Dibrugarh in Assam along the world's longest waterway. The cruise has a capacity of 80 passengers with 18 suits.

About cruise's journey

This cruise will go on an adventurous journey for 51 days and pass through Bangladesh for 15 days. Following this, it will go to Dibrugarh through the Brahmaputra river in Assam.

The luxury cruise will pass through 5 states in India and Bangladesh, covering a distance of more than 3,200 kms. According to reports, it will pass through a total of 27 river systems of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the cruise will also pass through three major rivers Ganga, Brahmaputra and Meghna.

The cruise will visit to 50 tourist spots

According to an official statement, the 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sights, National Parks, river Ghats, and major cities like Kolkata in West Bengal, Guwahati in Assam, Patna in Bihar, and Sahibganj in Jharkhand.

It should be noted that Ganga Vilas is the world's longest river cruise. The vessel is 62 meters in length, 12 meters in width and comfortably sails with a draft of 1.4 meters. It has three decks, and 18 suites, with all the amenities to provide a memorable and luxurious experience for tourists.

(With inputs from ANI)

