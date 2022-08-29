Karnataka: Complete meat ban imposed in Bengaluru tomorrow on Ganesh Chaturthi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka: Complete mean ban imposed in Bengaluru tomorrow on Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi news: A complete meat and slaughter ban has been imposed in Karnataka's Bengaluru tomorrow, in view of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued the ban and it will be applicable in all areas within the BBMP limits.

The civic body issued a circular to impose the ban in view of Ganesh Chaturthi. The notice, written in Kanadda, can be roughly translated as, "Prohibition of animal slaughter and sale of meat on the occasion of "Ganesha Chaturthi" day. On Wednesday, August 31, on the occasion of "Ganesha Chaturthi", Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) informed that the slaughtering of animals and sale of meat in sales stalls under Burhat Bangalore Mahanagara Corporation is completely prohibited. For more information copy of the ban on the sale of meat is attached".

Earlier this month, the civic body issued a circular banning the sale of meat and the killing of animals on Shri Krishna Janmashtami on Friday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka last month had said that the government is yet to take a final call on allowing the Ganesha festival to be celebrated at the Idgah ground in Chamrajpet, and may decide on it probably on August 30 (today).

The Minister along with Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan on Saturday visited the ground for a spot inspection and held talks with locals and groups that have come forward to organize the festival there, after which he said, one opinion that came out during the discussion was for the government itself to organize the festival.

"We have not decided yet...We have given two more days time to see if any other group will come forward because the High Court has asked to verify all applications. Also, the Waqf board and others are going for an appeal probably on Monday according to my information. The government has already filed a caveat before the Supreme Court," Ashoka said.

