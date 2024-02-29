Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Election 2024

Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Gandhinagar is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat. The state has 26 parliamentary seats. The Gandhinagar seat comprises seven Assembly segments including Gandhinagar North, Kalol, Sanand, Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Naranpura and Sabarmati. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani won the Gandhinagar constituency six times in 1991, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee also won the seat once in 1996 but left it when he decided to retain his Lucknow constituency.

Gandhinagar Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 19,45,772 voters in the Gandhinagar constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 10,04,291 voters were male and 9,41,434 were female voters. 47 voters belonged to the third gender. 8,637 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gandhinagar in 2019 was 623 (584 were men and 39 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Gandhinagar constituency was 17,33,972. Out of this, 9,00,744 voters were male and 8,33,210 were female voters. 18 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 8,358 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gandhinagar in 2014 was 895 (723 were men and 172 were women).

Gandhinagar 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP leader Amit Shah won the seat for the first time with a margin of 5,57,014 votes. He was polled 8,94,624 votes with a vote share of 69.58%. He defeated Congress candidate Dr CJ Chavda who got 3,37,610 votes (26.26%). The total number of valid votes polled was 12,84,090.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP stalwart and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani won the seat for the sixth time. He was polled 7,73,539 votes with a vote share of 68.03%. Congress candidate Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel got 2,90,418 votes (25.54%) and was the runner-up. Advani defeated Patel by a margin of 4,83,121 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 11,35,495. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Rituraj Mehta came third with 19,966 votes (1.76%).

Gandhinagar Past Winners

Lal Krishna Advani (BJP): 2009

Lal Krishna Advani (BJP): 2004

Lal Krishna Advani (BJP): 1999

Lal Krishna Advani (BJP): 1998

Vijaybhai Patel (BJP): 1996 bypoll

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BJP): 1996

Lal Krishna Advani (BJP): 1991

Shankersinh Vaghela (BJP): 1989

GI Patel (Congress): 1984

Amrit Mohanal Patel (Congress): 1980

Purushottam Ganesh Mavalankar (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 14,214 voters (1.11%) opted for NOTA in the Gandhinagar constituency. In 2014, 12,777 voters (1.12%) opted for NOTA in the Gandhinagar constituency.

Gandhinagar Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 12,84,090 or 65.99%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 11,35,495 or 65.49%.

Gandhinagar Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 23 in the Gandhinagar constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 30 in Gandhinagar.

Gandhinagar Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,975 polling stations in the Gandhinagar constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,770 polling stations in the Gandhinagar constituency.