Ganderbal terror attack: Culprits will face the harshest response, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, saying those involved in this heinous act will not be spared. He asserted culprits will face the harshest response from the security forces.

His reaction comes hours after a doctor and five labourers were killed in indiscriminate firing by terrorists at a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

"The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Shah wrote on 'X'.

The unidentified terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening, the officials said.

While two labourers died on the spot, four others and the doctor succumbed to their injuries subsequently, the officials said, adding that four people are undergoing treatment for injuries.

Shah pays tributes to martyred police personnel on Police Commemoration Day

Meanwhile, Amit Shah on Monday paid tributes to all police personnel who died in the line of duty on the Police Commemoration Day.

Extending his heartfelt gratitude to the police personnel for all the sacrifices they have made for the nation, Shah said this is an occasion that honours the infinite sacrifices they and their families make to see India safe.

(With PTI inputs)

