Did Atul Subhash, Bengaluru techie, who died by suicide create a check list before his death? | Details

Bengaluru techie suicide: In the latest revelation of the alleged suicide case of Atul Subhash, the Bengaluru techie had reportedly prepared a checklist of the tasks he needed to get done in the days leading up to his demise. The 34-year-old techie, who worked for a private firm in Bengaluru, allegedly committed suicide on Monday alleging harassment by his wife and her family members who are from Jaunpur.

In his suicide note, Subhash called for justice, stating, "Justice is Due" on every single page of the 24-page note. Subhash further described the instances that instigated him to take such a step.

The techie created a checklist divided into 3 parts — 'before last day,' 'last day' and 'execute last moment'. As the tasks were completed, 'Done' was written against the tasks. Image Source : INDIA TVThe alleged 'to-do' list

Subhash recorded a video describing his alleged harassment and asking his family members not to immerse his ashes till justice is served to him. His suicide note also had a message for his four-year-old son, who he claimed had been kept estranged from him. The note also called for his parents to be given custody of his child. Subhash mentioned in his suicide note that his wife had filed nine cases against him, including murder, sexual misconduct, harassment for money, domestic violence, and dowry.

His wife Nikita Singhania first lodged a dowry harassment FIR against Subhash, his brother, and his parents in 2022, three years after their marriage. According to Janupur police, Subhash's wife Nikita filed a case against him at Kotwali police station on April 24, 2022. The case was investigated by the then-woman sub-inspector Priyanka, and the charge sheet was sent to the court on August 30, 2022, police said.