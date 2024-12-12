Weather update: Cold wave sweeps Delhi with 4 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, IMD issues warning

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cold wave sweeps Delhi

Delhi woke up to a severe cold morning on Thursday with the minimum temperature settling at 4.0 degrees Celsius, 6 notches below the season's average. With 4.0 degrees Celsius temperature, people in the national capital experienced season's minimum temperature.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for the cold wave, appealing to people to stay in their homes if not necessary.

The sudden change in Delhi-NCR's weather follows light rains in parts of the city on Sunday.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, Wednesday saw the second-lowest daytime temperature of the winter so far, at 5.2 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity on Thursday stood at 64 per cent at 8:30 am, indicating a damp and cold start to the day.

Air quality in Delhi

The city's air quality remains in the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 262 at 8 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The CPCB classifies AQI levels between 201 and 300 as "poor," which can cause discomfort to sensitive groups and individuals with respiratory issues.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe".

Also read: Tamil Nadu rains: Chennai schools shut, 10 districts declare holiday amid heavy rainfall