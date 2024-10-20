Jammu and Kashmir: Two labourers killed after terrorists opened fire at construction site in Ganderbal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

A tragic terrorist attack on Sunday evening near a campsite of the Z-mode tunnel at Gagangeer in the Gund area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district resulted in the deaths of two non-local laborers and left two others injured. According to police officials, terrorists opened fire on the labourers' camp, which housed workers from a private company involved in the tunnel construction. The assault was swift and deadly, with two laborers dying at the scene while two others sustained injuries.

In response to the attack, police and security forces rapidly mobilised to the area to apprehend the assailants and secure the location. Investigations are currently underway to identify the perpetrators and understand the motives behind this violent act.

J-K CM condemns attack

Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his condolences on social media, calling the incident a "dastardly and cowardly attack" on innocent labourers.

He emphasised the significance of the project the victims were working on and condemned the assault on unarmed individuals. Abdullah extended his sympathies to the families of the deceased and those injured, urging for justice and enhanced security for non-local workers in the region.

Further details are expected as the investigation unfolds and officials gather more information about the attack and the identity of the victims.