G20 Summit: Work From Home announced for corporate employees in Gurugram on September 8 | DETAILS

G20 Summit: Gurugram District Administration on Thursday issued an advisory, "All corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to Work from Home tomorrow, on 8th September 2023."

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi Gurugram Updated on: September 07, 2023 17:55 IST
G20 Summit: As the national capital is all set to welcome foreign leaders and delegates for the G20 Summit, work from home for the employees of corporate offices and private institutions has been announced in the neighbouring city -- Gurugram. Gurugram District Administration on Thursday issued an advisory, "All corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to Work from Home tomorrow, on 8th September 2023."

The G20 Summit will be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan. It will be attended by a host of world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron.

(this is a developing story, more details awaited)

