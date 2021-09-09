Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. 4 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin.

Four women were killed and 15 persons sustained injuries in a road accident involving a water tanker and a private van in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin on Thursday, police said.

They said the lorry went out of control and crashed into the van, killing two of the victims on the spot while as many women died in a hospital.

Ten others were severely injured and five persons escaped with minor injuries, police said. The injured included the drivers of both vehicles. The van with 18 women working in a local unit involved in export of dry flowers was damaged in the accident, that happened at the Sillanatham Main road in the district.

District police chief S Jeyakumar visited the spot and held enquiries.

Latest India News