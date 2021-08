Follow us on Image Source : PTI 11 people killed in Rajasthan road accident

As many as 11 people were killed in a road accident in Rajasthan on Tuesday. According to the details, the accident was reported from Nagaur, where a cruiser collided with a truck.

Seven people were critically injured due to the impact of the accident.

Commenting on the incident, Shri Balaji Police Station SHO said those injured were shifted to a hospital in Bikaner's Nokha for treatment.

