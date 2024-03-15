Former SGPC chief Jagir Kaur returns to Shiromani Akali Dal ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jagir Kaur

Former SGPC chief Jagir Kaur rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday (March 14), nearly 15 months after she was expelled for alleged “anti-party activities”. This came days after Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa merged his Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) with the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Kaur rejoined the party in the presence of Sukhbir Singh Badal and other senior leaders including Daljit Singh Cheema, Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Surjit Singh Rakhra in Kapurthala.

Kaur was the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in 1999, 2004 and 2020.

She was expelled from the SAD in November 2022. Kaur, who was once considered a loyalist of the Badal family, had then assured of restoring autonomy of the SGPC, the apex gurdwara body. Kaur had always maintained that she had not left the SAD but it was the party which expelled her.

On March 5, former union minister Dhindsa had merged his party with the SAD.

The talks of the reunion commenced in December last year when Sukhbir Badal apologised for the sacrilege incidents that took place during the Akali regime in 2015.

He had then appealed to dissident Akali leaders to shun their differences to come under one flag.

The merger of the SAD (Sanyukt) had come amid the buzz over the SAD and the BJP reunion. The Akalis had quit the NDA in 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws.



