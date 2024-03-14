AAP announces 8 candidates for Punjab, fields Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP Punjab candidates

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced the first list of eight candidates for Punjab. It has fielded five cabinet ministers.

AAP has fielded Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib, Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar, Gurpreet Singh GP from Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur, Karamjit Anmol from Faridkot and Gurmeet Singh Khuddian from Bathinda.

Arvind Kejriwal in February announced that his party would contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in the upcoming general elections. Kejriwal's announcement comes as a major blow to the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc which is aiming to defeat the BJP at the Centre. Congress and AAP are a part of the Opposition's bloc.