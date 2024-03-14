Thursday, March 14, 2024
     
  4. AAP announces 8 candidates for Punjab, fields Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

AAP announces 8 candidates for Punjab, fields Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

The Aam Aadmi Party has given tickets to five out of 8 ministers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Reported By : Bhaskar Mishra Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Amritsar
Updated on: March 14, 2024 13:23 IST
AAP Punjab candidates
Image Source : PTI AAP Punjab candidates

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced the first list of eight candidates for Punjab. It has fielded five cabinet ministers.

AAP has fielded Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib, Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar, Gurpreet Singh GP from Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur, Karamjit Anmol from Faridkot and Gurmeet Singh Khuddian from Bathinda.

Arvind Kejriwal in February announced that his party would contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in the upcoming general elections. Kejriwal's announcement comes as a major blow to the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc which is aiming to defeat the BJP at the Centre. Congress and AAP are a part of the Opposition's bloc.

 

 

