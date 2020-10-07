Ashwani Kumar, ex-CBI chief, dies by suicide at his Shimla home, police at spot

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former CBI Director Ashwani Kumar found hanging Shimla ex Guv nagaland Manipur

Ex-CBI Director and former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland Ashwani Kumar found hanging at his residence in Shimla, SP Shimla Mohit Chawla has informed. A team of police personnel, health officials from Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital was rushed to Ashwani Kumar's home as soon as they received the news.

According to sources, Ashwani Kumar was feeling depressed for several days. The former Central Bureau of Investigation Director was 69 years old.

Ashwani Kumar had also served as Himachal Pradesh DGP and was sworn in as the 17th Governor of Nagaland back in 2013. Kumar also had briefly served as Governor of Manipur during the same year.

Ashwani Kumar, who worked in various positions in CBI and elite SPG, hailed from Nahan, a small hill town, in Himachal Pradesh. He completed his doctorate from the Himachal Pradesh University.

Kumar was the DGP of Himachal Pradesh from August 2006 to July 2008 and served as CBI Director between 2 August 2008 and 30 November 2010.

Kumar became CBI director in 2008, succeeding Vijay Shanker, in the midst of the agency's probe into the Aarushi Talwar murder case that hogged the headlines.

The former CBI Director was presently serving as Vice Chancellor of a private university in Shimla. Ashwani Kumar was a 1973 batch IPS officer. He is survived by his wife and son.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage