Image Source : FILE Rajeshwar Rao appointed new RBI Deputy Governor

The government on Wednesday appointed M. Rajeshwar Rao as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it said in a notification. Rao is currently an Executive Director with the central bank.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of M. Rajeshwar Rao, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India to the post of Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India," said a notification by the Department of Personnel and Training.

The post was lying vacant for over six months after N.S. Vishwanathan retired on March 31.

(With Inputs from IANS)

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage