Forest fires flare up in Uttarakhand, more than 200 hectares of land destroyed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL) Burnt trees are seen as smoke rises due to a forest fire.

Forest fires have flared up in Uttarakhand. According to reports, fires have been burning hectares of land for the last three-four days in the Kirtinagar area of Tehri Garhwal district.



According to the forest department's data, reserve forests have suffered more damage due to forest fires. More than 200 hectares of forest land have been destroyed so far in fires.

At least 117 fresh forest fire incidents have been reported with the Garhwal region accounting for 32 of them, the Kumaon region 75 and wildlife areas 10.

Chief Conservator of Forest, forest fire and disaster management, Nishant Verma, said the fire season which began this year on February 15 has affected 1020.29 hectares of forest land which also includes 724.93 hectares of reserved forest area.

There have been no human casualties in the forest blazes this year.

Latest India News