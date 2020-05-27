Focus on Noida Sector 17 as 4 coronavirus cases reported

Image Source : PTI FILE

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday reported four new COVID cases -- three of them from a family -- from Sector 17 in Noida, forcing containment measures in the area, officials said.

The three patients included two men and a 4-year-old child. The administration says they are relatives of patients who were previously detected with coronavirus and working in a private company in Noida's Sector 16 area.

The fourth patient, a woman, is reported from Galaxy Veda of Noida.

This has taken the total tally of COVID-19 patients in the district to 366 with 108 active cases. So far five persons have died and 18 are cross- notified to other districts or states.

In a positive sign, 9 patients were discharged today. So far, 253 patients have been discharged after treatment.

The district administration has organised health camps in 12 sensitive places across Gautam Buddh Nagar. These were organized in Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad and Harola villages in sector 8, 9 and 10. As many as 781 patients were screened in these camps where only 9 came up with symptoms like fever who were referred to district hospitals, said a communique by the district administration.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration came up with a fresh containment plan in urban areas of the district. In a containment area, where there is only one case reported, instead of sealing the entire multi-storey society or the entire sector, only a particular tower will be sealed.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage