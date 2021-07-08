Five terrorists killed in separate encounters in Kashmir, ops underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Four militants killed in South Kashmir gunfights 2 each in Pulwama Kulgam

Five terrorists have been killed by security forces in the last 24 hours in Kashmir. While two each were neutralised in two separate overnight gunfights with security forces in the Pulwama and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir, one was neutralised in another gunbattle in Kupwara's Handwara.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zodar area of Kulgam district following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

"Four militants were killed in last twelve hours in the separate encounter from South Kashmir," Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Overall five militants have been killed in the last 24 hours in Valley including the longest surviving Hizbul militant from North Kashmir, IGP added.

Divulging the details IGP said that two militants were killed in a brief shootout at Kulgam, whereas two more militants were killed in Pulwama Gunfight.

Meanwhile, the official Twitter handler of the Kashmir Police Zone wrote, ” 5 militants killed in 24 hours in Kashmir. Congratulations to Police & Security Forces for conducting ops without collateral damage: IGP Kashmir,” reads the tweet.”

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants have been killed in the operation which was going on till last reports came in.

In another operation at Puchal in Pulwama district, two militants have been killed, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

