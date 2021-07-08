Follow us on Image Source : PTI 2 unidentified terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Pulwama

Two unidentified terrorists were neutralised by security forces in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the Puchal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

"One more unidentified terrorist killed (total=2). Search going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Jammu and Kashmir police earlier informed that an encounter has broken out in the Puchal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone police said that police and security forces are engaged in the firing.

"An encounter has started at Puchal area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, two terrorists associated with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) were neutralised by security forces in a joint operation of Kulgam Police and 1RR at Zodar area of Kulgam.

"Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised in a joint operation of Kulgam Police and 1RR at Zodar area of Kulgam.

(With ANI inputs)

