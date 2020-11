Image Source : PTI Two dozen shops gutted as fire engulfs vegetable market in Firozabad

At least two dozen shops were gutted when a fire broke out in a vegetable market in Firozabad, police said on Thursday. The blaze broke out at about 1:25 am and immediately fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"The fire was controlled after about seven hours," Chief Fire Officer, Jasveer Singh, said.

The exact losses are yet to be ascertained.

