1 killed, 2 injured as clash erupts in UP's Firozabad

Image Source : PTI 1 killed, 2 injured during clash in UP's Firozabad

One person was killed, while two others were injured after a clash erupted in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Commenting on the incident, SP Sachindra Patel said the clash was reported from Firozabad's Dakshin area, where an e-rickshaw driver and a bangle godown owner entered into an altercation when the bangles carried by the driver got damaged. Later, the e-rickshaw driver called some of his associates at the spot.

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Amit Gupta. Both sides indulged in brick-batting and opened fire in which Amit Gupta, Sanjay and Lavesh got injured, the SP said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Gupta was declared brought dead by doctors.

Police are trying to nab the e-rickshaw driver, identified as Danish, Patel said.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, the SP added.

(With inputs from PTI)

