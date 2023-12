Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visual of fire that broke out on Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express

A fire incident was reported on the Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack station on Thursday morning (December 7), following which the blaze was brought under control by services personnel.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The train resumed its onward journey after the fire was brought under control.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

