FIR registered over hate speeches at Haridwar event

A case has been registered in connection with hate speeches allegedly made at a 'Dharma Sansad' held recently in Haridwar. According to police, an FIR was filed after a local submitted a complaint alleging that former UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi, now Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, and others made speeches aimed at disturbing communal harmony.

Multiple clips from the event held from December 17 to 20 in Haridwar are widely circulated on social media platforms.

Held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar, the Dharma Sansad was organised by Yati Narasimhanand Giri of the Juna Akhada, who is already under police scanner for making hate speeches and inciting violence against Muslims.

Meanwhile, several opposition leaders, including those from the Congress and the TMC, had on Thursday condemned what they said was a "hate speech conclave" held in Haridwar and called for strict action against those involved.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday demanded the strictest action against those who incite violence, saying such acts violate the Constitution and the law.

"Strictest action should be taken against those who incite hatred and violence of this kind. It is despicable that they should get away with making an open call to murder our respected ex-PM and unleash violence against people of different communities," she tweeted.

"Such acts violate our Constitution and the law of our land," the Congress general secretary added.

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale also demanded action against the organisers and the speakers of the 'Dharma Sansad'. He has lodged a complaint against it at the Jwalapur police station in Haridwar district.

