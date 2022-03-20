FIR filed against Ashok Gehlot's son in Maharashtra's Nashik over fraud allegations

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @VAIBHAVGEHLOT80 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, at an event.

Highlights FIR filed against Vaibhav Gehlot in alleged fraud case in Nashik

FIR filed by Sushil Patil alleging getting duped of crores of rupees

Vaibhav Gehlot has claimed these allegations to be baseless

Police on Sunday filed an FIR against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, for allegedly duping a Nashik resident of crores of rupees.

"A complaint has been filed against 16 people hailing from Rajasthan and Gujarat. The FIR has been filled by a person named Sushil Patil alleging that he has been duped by crores of rupees," said Riyaz Shaikh, Senior Police Inspector, Gangapur Police Station.

Narrating the incident, complainant Sushil Patil said that a Gujarat Congress worker Sachin Valre assured him in 2018 that he is close to Ashok Gehlot and manages government contracts given by the state government.

"He asked me to become a partner in a private limited company dealing with government contracts. I have invested Rs 6.80 crores through that company. When returns on my investment stopped, I started bugging them. A video call was arranged between me and Vaibhav Gehlot where Gehlot assured me of returns to my investment," said Patil.

Patil has also sought government protection as he is apprehensive of his security after registering the FIR. "I have filed a complaint against powerful people. I am fearful about my life," he said.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Gehlot has claimed these allegations against him to be baseless and a trick of the opposition party ahead of elections in the state.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ | 'Doesn't know ABC of Congress': Gehlot slams Kapil Sibal for criticising Gandhi family

ALSO READ | Phone-tapping: Jaipur court asks CM Gehlot, others to appear before it on Mar 16

Latest India News