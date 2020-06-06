FIR registered against Sir Gangaram Hospital for flouting COVID-19 testing guidelines

Image Source : FILE FIR registered against Sir Gangaram Hospital for flouting ICMR testing norms (Represetative image)

The Delhi government on Saturday registered an FIR against Sir Gangaram Hospital for alleged violation of the coronavirus testing guidelines put in place by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). The private hospital was issued an order by the Delhi government on June 3 in this regard.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned hospitals against turning away corona patients. Besides that, the Delhi CM asserted that there is no shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in the national capital and to ensure that the government would deploy medical professionals at each private hospital to keep a tab on the available beds for coronavirus patients.

Kejriwal's statement comes a day after the reports of discrepancy in the number of available beds for coronavirus patients, surfaced on social media, following which the government received criticism.

The novel coronavirus cases in India surged past 2.36 lakh, overtaking Italy's tally. With fresh cases, India has become the country with the sixth highest number of cases in the world.

