FIR against 60 women for anti-CAA protests in Aligarh

A file photo of a protest at AMU for representational purposes

An FIR has been lodged against more than 60 unnamed women in Aligarh for allegedly staging protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The police said that the protest organised by the women was in violation of Section 144 which was imposed in the district at that time.

Anil Samania, Circle Officer (CO) of Aligarh Civil Lines, said, "Some women tried to stage a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Population Register, in violation of Section 144. An FIR has been registered against 60-70 unknown women and we are starting the process of identifying them."

Protests broke out in different parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians facing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Aligarh also witnessed violent protests on the issue.