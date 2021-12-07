Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB (INDIA TV) Film on Babri Masjid demolition screened at JNU; slogans raised against BJP, RSS

A protest march was carried out by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) inside the campus demanding reconstruction of the demolished Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The protest march was staged on Monday night to mark the demolition anniversary of the mosque.

The students, holding placards and shouting slogans, took out the march inside the campus. The protest march ended at the Chandrabhaga Hostel where the student leaders made speeches demanding reconstruction of the mosque, news agency IANS reported. Several videos have also surfaced from within the campus wherein scores of students are seen raising controversial slogans against the BJP, RSS and the Modi government.

Earlier on Sunday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) organised a show at the campus in which a movie based on the Babri Masjid demolition was shown.

The JNU administration had recently warned against holding the protest, but the student union still held the protest. The admin had asked the students not to telecast any such film otherwise strict action would be taken.

Aishe Ghosh, the JNUSU president said that after Babri Masjid, the next target of the BJP is Kashi and they (BJP) have started working on it. "We are remembering Baba Saheb on this day. We are also condemning the killing of civilians in Nagaland. BJP and RSS haven't done anything in the name of development, but they are dividing us in the name of religion, law and order is crippling," she said.

Saket Moon, vice president of the JNUSU said that with the reconstruction of the Babri Masjid justice will be delivered.

