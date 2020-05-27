India's fatality rate at 2.86% as against world average of 6.36%: Health Ministry

Image Source : PTI FILE

The Union Health Ministry has said that India's fatality rate is 2.86 per cent whereas the world average stands at 6.36 per cent. A total of 1,51,767 cases of the coronavirus have been reported so far, latest data showed. About 64,426 of these have been cured with the recovery rate pegged at 42.4 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The fatality rate is 2.86 per cent whereas the world average is 6.36%, the ministry said, adding that it utilised the lockdown period for creating health infrastructure required for COVID-19 management.

"In terms of fatality rate, we have surprisingly found a low fatality rate in India which is very good. There are several hypotheses on this but we can't say anything clearly on any factor. Hope it continues," Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director General of the ICMR, had said on Tuesday.

As of May 27, 930 dedicated COVID hospitals with 1,58,747 isolation beds, 20,355 ICU beds and 69,076 oxygen supported beds are available. 2,362 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,32,593 Isolation beds; 10,903 ICU beds and 45,562 Oxygen supported beds have been operationalised. 10,341 quarantine centres and 7,195 COVID Care Centres with 6,52,830 beds are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country.

The Centre has also provided 113.58 lakh N95 masks and 89.84 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the States/ UTs / Central Institutions. The testing capacity has increased in the country through 435 Government laboratories and 189 private laboratories (total of 624 labs). Cumulatively, 32,42,160 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, whereas, 1,16,041 samples were tested yesterday.

The health ministry, on Tuesday, had said that India reported about 0.3 deaths per lakh population which is among the lowest in the world. "4.4 deaths per lakh population have been reported for the world while India has reported about 0.3 deaths per lakh population which is amongst the lowest in the world. This has been due to lockdown, timely identification, and management of COVID-19 cases," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the health ministry, had said at a media briefing.

