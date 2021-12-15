Farmers vacate Delhi's Ghazipur border; Rakesh Tikait thanks all for 'support'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farmers leave their agitation site at Ghazipur border.

After over a year, the Ghazipur border in Delhi, which was one of the epicentres of the farmers' agitation against the three agri laws, has now been vacated. Famers camping at the Ghazipur border are going back to their home states, days after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) suspended the protest following the repeal of three farm laws and the Centre agreeing to its other demands, including a panel for legal guarantee on MSP for crops and withdrawal of police cases registered against them.

The border was till recently home for thousands of agitators living in tents and having their meals at langars. The National Highway Authority of India has started working to open the road which was closed from one side for over a year.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait was present on the occasion. Before leaving, farmers held 'havan' and expressed gratitude to all who stood with them in solidarity with the farm movement. Tikait, along with other farmers, will reach their home in Sauram, via Sisauli, Modinagar, Meerut, Daurala Toll Plaza and Mansurpur, celebrating their victory.

"I am thankful to everyone who has been with us. I also extend my gratitude to the people who ran langars, villagers who brought essentials for us. Talks underway with the Centre after withdrawal of farm laws," Tikait said, adding that the agitation has been suspended, but has not ended.

Children and elders who gathered there to see farmers depart from the border expressed happiness by dancing while playing songs. Sisauli village has been decked up like a bride, while the Kisan Bhavan has been illuminated to welcome farmers who will be reaching their home after 380 days.

The SKM, an umbrella organisation of farmer bodies, suspended the agitation after the Centre repealed the three farm laws and accepted its other demands.

Earlier on Monday, the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border), which was the epicentre of the farmers' agitation, was cleared after demonstrators left for their home states.

