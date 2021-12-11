Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CMOPB Punjab: 11 family members of deceased farmers appointed as clerks by CM Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 11 family members of the farmers who lost their lives in the movement against the three farm laws. Channi was accompanied by Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha.

Channi also said, "The farmers' agitation launched by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has proved to be a 'big success', and the people of Punjab, farmers, and the Punjab government all have made contributions in this struggle".

Meanwhile, farmers, today started retreating from the Delhi borders as the 15-month long agitation came to an end. They returned to their villages in Punjab and Haryana.

On Saturday, Channi also informed that out of the 18 demands raised by the farmers' organizations, most of them have been accepted and notifications are being issued.

The Chief Minister further said that the Punjab government wanted to waive off all the debts of the farmers and debt up to Rs. 2 lakhs has already been waived off.

He informed that he had also written a letter to the Prime Minister to waive off all the debts of farmers and formulate a policy in this regard as the farmers of the entire nation direly needed the same.

