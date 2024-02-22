Farmers protest: Suspension of mobile internet services extended till Feb 23 amid two-day pause of march

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tear gas shells fired on protesting farmers

The Haryana government on Wednesday extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts till February 23 as the stalemate between farmer leaders and the Centre continues. However, farmers leaders put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri, one of the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Mobile internet banned in these districts

The mobile internet services would be banned in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts, said an order issued by the authorities.

Meanwhile, in the order that extended the mobile internet ban further till Friday, Additional Chief Secretary of Haryana TVSN Prasad said, "After assessment of the current prevailing law & order situation in the state, the conditions are still critical and tense in the district Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa."

"There is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in above-mentioned districts on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours," Prasad said.

The order has been issued under Section 5 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017. According to the order, the suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services, etc. provided on mobile networks (with the exception of voice calls) in the jurisdiction of the seven districts has been extended till February 23. The suspension has been extended several times before i.e. on February 13, 15, 17, 19 and 20. The order is extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the districts, it said.

Centre invites farmer leaders for fifth round of talks

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who arrived in Ranchi, once again reiterated that a solution can be achieved through talks.

"Several rounds of discussions have been held with farmer organisations over farmers issue. We have told them we will find a solution through discussions because issues are resolved only through dialogues. We should find a solution together so that it is beneficial for everyone. I am hopeful that together we will find a solution."

Roadblock protest called in Haryana

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni in Haryana called for a roadblock from 12 noon to 2 pm today to express solidarity with the protesting farmers who were stopped at the Haryana-Punjab border.

Thousands of protesting farmers continue to camp at the Shambhu and Khanauri points of the Punjab-Haryana border to press for their demands, minimum support price for crops.

Govt's proposal rejected by protesting farmers

The farmer leaders taking part in the agitation rejected the BJP-led Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by the government agencies for five years, asserting it was not in favour of farmers.

