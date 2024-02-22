Thursday, February 22, 2024
     
12 Indian youths duped by agent sent to fight for Russia in war, Owaisi seeks govt's help

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday requested the Union government to bring 12 Indian youths back safely who were duped by agents on the promise of jobs but taken to Russia and allegedly sent to the warfront on the border with Ukraine.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Hyderabad Updated on: February 22, 2024 8:42 IST
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
Image Source : PTI AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

The Hyderabad MP requested PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to hold talks with the Russian government to ensure the safe return of the trapped youths to India.

The youths belonging to Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh were taken to Russia in December last year, Owaisi said while speaking to reporters in Hyderabad.

"Twelve youths from India were duped by agents and taken to Russia on the promise of jobs. The agents had said they (the unemployed youths) would be offered building security jobs but after cheating them they were taken to the warfront on the Russia-Ukraine border," he added. Owaisi said the victims' family members met him and sought help. 

Three agents, one of whom is in Dubai and runs a vlog and two others from Mumbai, cheated the youngsters and sent them to the war front, Owaisi said, adding, "It is a big racket and the agents are exploiting the unemployed youths of the country".

In the letter addressed to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Owaisi said, "It is learnt that they went to Russia for job purpose. But they were misguided by the Indian agents and were being joined in the Russian Army. They are not able to contact their families. Their families are worried a lot about them".

The letter further said, "The youths have also released videos informing how they were left in the battlefield and they were also fired upon."

(With PTI inputs)

