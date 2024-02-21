'Maintain law and order': Home Ministry sends advisory to Punjab govt on farmers protest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Police and security personnel keep a vigil near multi-layered barricades ahead of the protesting farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March at the Singhu Border in New Delhi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has dispatched an advisory to the Punjab government, urging it to uphold law and order amidst the ongoing farmers' agitation, said sources. With tensions running high amid the farmers' agitation, the MHA's advisory served as an urgent call to action for the Punjab government. It underscored the need for swift and effective measures to ensure the safety and security of citizens while upholding the rule of law.

Concerns raised by the centre

Expressing apprehensions over the escalating law-and-order situation, the MHA conveyed its concerns to the Punjab government, emphasising the need for decisive action against any breach of peace and order.

Miscreants disguised as farmers

The MHA highlighted instances of miscreants posing as farmers and engaging in disruptive activities, including stone-pelting and mobilizing heavy machinery along the Shambhu border, raising alarms about potential unrest.

Backdrop of the farmers' protest

The gathering at Shambhu and Khanauri points is part of the ongoing farmers' agitation, which intensified following clashes with security forces during their 'Delhi Chalo' march. The farmers are demanding legal assurance of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Centre's call for action

Earlier, in light of the situation, the MHA urged the Punjab government to swiftly address the disruptions caused by elements exploiting the guise of the farmers' protest. It has stressed the importance of maintaining public safety and curbing any activities that could lead to disorder.

Judicial intervention

Additionally, the home ministry noted that the court has instructed the Punjab government to prevent large gatherings, particularly raising concerns over the use of heavy machinery on highways.

Heightened alert

The MHA's communication underscored a heightened state of alertness amidst the ongoing farmers' agitation, urging proactive measures to restore order and prevent further escalation of tensions.

Also read | Farmers protests: Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Gurugram road