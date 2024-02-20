'Govt will be responsible for...', says Farmers leader Pandher as protesters to resume march tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protesting farmers at Shambhu border

Sarwan Singh Pandher, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary on Tuesday said the farmers will resume the 'Delhi Chalo' march tomorrow (February 21). He said the govt had given them a proposal so that they backtrack from their original demands. The govt will be responsible for whatever happens now, the farmer leader added.

His comment comes a day after the fourth round of talk between farmer leaders and the Union Ministers failed. Pandher said farmers should be allowed to march ahead, adding situation of Haryana is like that of Kashmir.

"The intention of the government was very clear that they would not let us enter Delhi at any cost. If you don't want to find a solution through discussion with farmers then we should be allowed to march towards Delhi. When we moved towards Delhi, shelling happened. Bullets were also used on the tyres of the tractors. DGP Haryana has said that they are not using tear gas on farmers. We demand punishment for those using it then. Wrong statements are also being given...The situation in Haryana is like that of Kashmir," he added.

The farmer leader asserted protesters will march towards Delhi on February 21.

Protesting farmers reject govt's proposal

Meanwhile, the farmers on Monday rejected the government's proposal to purchase five crops at minimum support price (MSP) over the period of the next five years and said that "it is not in favour of farmers".

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said, " After the discussion of both forums, it has been decided that if you analyse, there is nothing in the government's proposal. This is not in the favour of farmers. We reject it."

What was govt's proposal?

Centre proposed to buy pulses, maize, and cotton crops by government agencies at minimum support prices for five years after an agreement with farmers at the fourth round of talks. Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai held the talks with farmer leaders at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Chandigarh.

