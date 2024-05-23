Farmers gather in large numbers at Shambhu, Khanauri borders to mark 100 days of 'Delhi Chalo' protest

Follow us on Image Source : X/KOHARABHIMANYU Farmers have been protesting to press the Centre to accept their demands, which include a legal guarantee of MSP for crops.

Farmers gathered in large numbers on Wednesday at Shambhu and other border points to commemorate 100 days of their ongoing protest, urging the Centre to meet their demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. Since February 13, farmers have been camped at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by security forces.

What did the farmer leader say?

Sarwan Singh Pandher, a leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, stated that farmers assembled at the Shambhu, Khanauri, and Dabwali border points for the occasion. Pandher accused the BJP-led central government of preventing them from heading towards Delhi to continue their protests and condemned the deployment of heavy police force at the border points between Punjab and Haryana. The KMM leader said that the farmers wanted to pose questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Patiala visit on Thursday and if they are not given access, they will hold a dharna.

PM Modi will start his poll campaign in the state by holding his first rally in Patiala on May 23. Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1. BJP candidates in Punjab are facing protests from farmers during poll campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

Farmers show black flags, question BJP over unmet demands

As part of the protests, farmers ask questions to BJP leaders and show them black flags for not agreeing to their demands. Farmers owing allegiance to various farm outfits are upset with the Centre for not accepting their demands, including a law on minimum support price. They were also upset over not being allowed to head towards Delhi, forcing them to camp at Shambhu and Khanauri border points of Punjab and Haryana.

Farmers plan black flag protest during PM's Punjab visit

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government on their demands which include that the Centre should give a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price for crops. Earlier on May 21, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said farmers will show black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits Punjab for poll campaigning. decision in this regard was taken at a rally organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Jagraon in the Ludhiana district.

(With inputs from PTI)

