Fact Check: Can mustard oil cure coronavirus?

Can mustard oil cure the deadly coronavirus? Some messages doing the rounds on social media do claim so, but how true are they? According to a viral message, mustard oil or 'Sarson ka tel', as referred, "can help kill any virus". India has so far reported over 500 Coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths. In these testing times, fake messages are spreading like wildfire on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook.

The message on mustard oil too was found to be fake and aimed at misleading the masses at a time when the entire country is under lockdown. In a tweet, PIB Fact Check clarified that mustard oil cannot kill coronavirus or COVID-19. So far, no country in the world has been able to develop a cure or vaccine to contain coronavirus. No oil can cure COVID-19, PIB Fact Check said.

Meanwhile, social is also abuzz with other fake remedies. One such message claimed that drinking a cup of tea could contain coronavirus. In fact, the message went on to claim that hospitals in China served tea to their patients thrice a day. However, this is far from true.

FACT: NO, MUSTARD OIL CANNOT CURE CORONAVIRUS