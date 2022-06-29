Expelled BJP leader Naveen Jindal gets death threats after Udaipur tailor's beheading by Muslim men

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ghos Mohammad (L) and Riaz Akhtari (R). Both Muslim men are accused of killing Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur on June 28.

Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Naveen Kumar Jindal has said that he and his family members have received death threats after a Hindu tailor was beheaded by two Muslim men in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

"This morning around 6:43 am I received three emails, in which a video of brother Kanhaiya Lal's throat being slit were attached. They threatened me and my family with such threats. I have informed the police," Jindal tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday morning. He also shared the screenshots of emails.

Jindal, BJP's Delhi unit spokesperson, was expelled from the party last month after he seconded party colleague Nupur Sharma's comment on Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam.

The murder of the tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, by two Muslim men, has sparked tension in Congress-ruled Rajasthan as the administration has imposed Section 144 for a month and suspended mobile internet services. The killers filmed the video of Kanhaiya Lal's murder inside his shop and shared it on the internet. Kanhaiya was killed for a social media post wherein he had supported Nupur Sharma.

After killing Kanhaiya, the killers, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, shared a video declaring that they had beheaded a Hindu man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well. They were arrested by the police later.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah has dispatched a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to Udaipur. Separately, the Rajasthan Police announced a special investigation team (SIT) soon after the arrest of Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad.

