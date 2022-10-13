Exercise 'Prasthan' conducts under Eastern Naval command to secure vital installations in Sea

Follow us on Image Source : MANISH PRASAD, INDIA TV The exercise provided all stakeholders with a realistic opportunity to assess their readiness to respond.

An offshore security exercise, ‘Prasthan’ was conducted in the Krishna Godavari Basin Offshore Development Area (ODA) on Oct 11-12, 2022, under the aegis of Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command.

Conducted every six months, this exercise is an important element of ensuring offshore security and aims to integrate the efforts of all maritime stakeholders involved in offshore defence.

Led by the Navy, the exercise saw participation from the various oil operators, like ONGC, RIL, Vedanta, and other stakeholders in the domain of maritime security including AP Marine Police, AP fisheries department and the Coast Guard.

Image Source : MANISH PRASAD, INDIA TVThe exercise saw participation from the various oil operators.

The two-day exercise resulted in refining standard operating procedures (SOPs) and response actions to several contingencies in the Offshore Defence Area off Kakinada.

The exercise was conducted onboard Drill rigs Platinum Explorer and DDKG- of ONGC and RIL located about 40 nm south of Kakinada.

Contingencies such as terrorist intrusion, bomb explosion, casualty evacuation, search and rescue, man overboard, major fire, oil spill and mass evacuation were exercised.

Image Source : MANISH PRASAD, INDIA TVThe two-day exercise resulted in refining standard operating procedures (SOPs) and response actions.

The exercise provided all stakeholders with a realistic opportunity to assess their readiness to respond and combat contingencies in the Eastern ODA, as also to operate together in a coordinated and synergised manner. The exercise met all its intended objectives.

ALSO READ | Rajnath Singh to launch website enabling citizens to contribute to Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund

Latest India News