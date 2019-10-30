Image Source : PTI Ex-PM Manmohan Singh flags off 9 cancer detection vans for Punjab

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday flagged off nine mobile cancer detection units for Punjab.

Punjab MPs Ambika Soni, Pratap Singh Bajwa and some other leaders were also present during the flagging off the mobile medicare units from Kapurthala House this morning.

The nine units would be positioned at Sultanpur Lodhi and would offer free cancer detection services to Indian pilgrims on way to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Bajwa also suggested that the government should provide subsidy to Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara through the Kartarpur corridor.

Indian sikh pilgrims are resenting a service charge of USD 20 being imposed by Pakistan on each pilgrim visiting the gurdwara across the border.

