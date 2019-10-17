Economy debate rages: Manmohan Singh blames 'mismanagement' for slowdown

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has joined the big debate centring around economic slowdown. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Manmohan Singh took on the BJP-led government in Centre and Maharashtra and blamed it for the current scenario in the country. Dr. Singh said, "From being No 1 in investment, Maharashtra has become No 1 in farmers' suicide."

"There is gloom in the automobiles hub of Pune, slowdown has led to a large number of factories shutting down in Maharashtra. The state is hit by a grave economic crises, but the government seems obsessed with trying to fix blame," Manmohan Singh said.

Manmohan Singh's comments come a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman remark on Wednesday where she said India's PSBs had "worst phase" under Manmohan Singh and Raghuram Rajan.

Maharashtra is going to polls on October 21. The results of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly Elections will be declared on October 24.

Economic situation in Maharashtra has become a big poll issue. The PMC Bank crisis has also hit lakh of depositors in the state.

Taking on the Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra, Manmohan Singh said, "Slowdown, govt apathy were affecting aspirations, future of

Indians."

Dr Singh also questioned the business sentiments in the state. "Business sentiment is down across Maharashtra, many

units face closure," Manmohan Singh said.

Dr. Singh urged for setting up labour-intensive industries, among other measures, to tackle the economic crises.

Here are top quotes from Manmohan Singh's press conference in Maharashtra

Congress doesn't need certificate on patriotism from BJP-RSS Hope political vendetta won't be used to settle scores with people of different political hues BJP govt obsessed with trying to fix blame on opponents, unable to find solutions BJP govts in Centre and Maha unwilling to adopt people-friendly policies Obsession with low inflation inflicting misery on farmers; Govt's import-export policies hurting Maharashtra has highest factory shutdowns in last five years Slowdown, govt apathy affecting aspirations, future of Indians

ALSO READ | Indian economy in 'tailspin' warns Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

ALSO READ | Trump hits Turkey with sanctions, says prepared to destroy its economy