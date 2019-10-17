Thursday, October 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Economy debate rages: Manmohan Singh blames 'mismanagement' for slowdown

Economy debate rages: Manmohan Singh blames 'mismanagement' for slowdown

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has joined the big debate centring around economic slowdown. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Manmohan Singh took on the BJP-led government in Centre and Maharashtra and blamed it for the current scenario in the country. Dr. Singh said, "From being No 1 in investment, Maharashtra has become No 1 in farmers' suicide."

India TV Politics Desk India TV Politics Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2019 16:49 IST
Economy debate rages: Manmohan Singh blames 'mismanagement'

Economy debate rages: Manmohan Singh blames 'mismanagement' for slowdown

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has joined the big debate centring around economic slowdown. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Manmohan Singh took on the BJP-led government in Centre and Maharashtra and blamed it for the current scenario in the country. Dr. Singh said, "From being No 1 in investment, Maharashtra has become No 1 in farmers' suicide."

"There is gloom in the automobiles hub of Pune, slowdown has led to a large number of factories shutting down in Maharashtra. The state is hit by a grave economic crises, but the government seems obsessed with trying to fix blame," Manmohan Singh said. 

Manmohan Singh's comments come a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman remark on Wednesday where she said India's PSBs had "worst phase" under Manmohan Singh and Raghuram Rajan. 

Maharashtra is going to polls on October 21. The results of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly Elections will be declared on October 24. 

Economic situation in Maharashtra has become a big poll issue. The PMC Bank crisis has also hit lakh of depositors in the state. 

Taking on the Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra, Manmohan Singh said, "Slowdown, govt apathy were affecting aspirations, future of

Indians."

Dr Singh also questioned the business sentiments in the state. "Business sentiment is down across Maharashtra, many
units face closure," Manmohan Singh said. 

Dr. Singh urged for setting up labour-intensive industries, among other measures, to tackle the economic crises. 

Here are top quotes from Manmohan Singh's press conference in Maharashtra

  1. Congress doesn't need certificate on patriotism from BJP-RSS
  2. Hope political vendetta won't be used to settle scores with people of different political hues
  3. BJP govt obsessed with trying to fix blame on opponents, unable to find solutions
  4. BJP govts in Centre and Maha unwilling to adopt people-friendly policies
  5. Obsession with low inflation inflicting misery on farmers; Govt's import-export policies hurting
  6. Maharashtra has highest factory shutdowns in last five years
  7. Slowdown, govt apathy affecting aspirations, future of Indians
 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMicrosoft CEO Satya Nadella gets $1 million salary hike Next Story  