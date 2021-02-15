Former Samajwadi Party MP Tabassum Hasan, her MLA son Nahid booked under Gangster Act

Image Source : FACEBOOK Former Kairana MP, Tabassum Hasan

Former Kairana MP, Tabassum Hasan, 50, and her son Nahid Hasan, 32, the Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana, have been booked along with 38 others under relevant sections of the Gangster Act by local police in Shamli district. In the FIR registered at Kairana police station, the MLA has been named as the 'gang leader'.

The FIR by Kairana SHO, Premveer Rana, claims the "terror of the gang is prevalent in the region and people do not come forward with complaints due to fear".

Tabassum Hasan, meanwhile, said, "This FIR is completely manipulative. They have been at it for more than a year now. They are doing whatever they want to do. Anyone raising concerns of the common man or speaking against the government policies is being targeted. We will take a legal recourse to fight it."

In the 2018 bypoll, Tabassum Hasan of the Rashtriya Lok Dal became the first Muslim candidate from Uttar Pradesh to enter the Lok Sabha since 2014. She defeated her nearest rival Mriganka Singh of the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP).

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, she had defeated Mriganka's father and senior BJP leader Hukum Singh. She was then with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

However, she lost the 2019 polls to BJP's Pradeep Choudhary.

Her husband Munawwar Hasan, a three-term MP and two-term MLA, was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004 but died in an accident in 2008.

In January 2020, Hasan's son Nahid, who is a two-term Kairana MLA, was arrested and sent to jail after a local court rejected his bail plea in connection with a cheating case. He was later granted bail.

For the Hasans, trouble started on September 9, 2019, after Nahid's public spat with the then Kairana SDM Amit Pal Sharma when the officer stopped his SUV and asked for its papers.

During the subsequent probe, it turned out that the vehicle was not registered at all and Nahid was then booked for allegedly misbehaving and driving an SUV without valid papers.

Later, district administration and police in Shamli, revived 11 old cases filed against the MLA and have begun a probe in all of them.

