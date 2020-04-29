Those attacking doctors on COVID-19 duty will be charged under Gangster Act, warns CM Yogi

In the wake of the recent incidents of attack on coronawarriors, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday warned that those who attack doctors on COVID-19 duty will be charged under Gangster Act. The CM's announcement came days after doctors, who arrived to take samples of COVID-19 suspects were attacked by people in various incidents.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan called out those attacking healthcare workers and ensures strict action against the attackers. The Center had passed an ordinance to protect medical staff, doctors, Asha workers, and all other frontline COVID-19 workers.

As per the ordinance, people who attack or discriminate corona warriors will face strict action, including a jail term ranging from 6 months to 7 years and a penalty up to Rs five lakh, depending on the gravity of the case.

On April 15, 17 people attacked doctors, health workers, and policemen in Nawabpura locality of Moradabad. Later, five of the attackers were found infected with the coronavirus.

In a similar incident, seven persons were arrested for attacking the team of doctors in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, after which authorities slapped the National Security Act (NSA) on the attackers. The attackers were lodged at Indore Central Jail post their arrest.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage