Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). Enforcement Directorate arrests Enamul Haque in cross-border cattle smuggling case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday (February 19) arrested Hawala dealer Enamul Haque in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

The ED will produce Haque before Rouse Avenue District Court in Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

Trinamool Congress leader Vinay Mishra and his brother Vikas Mishra are also involved in the matter. In March 2021, the ED had arrested Vikas and attached the property of Vinay. It had been alleged that they had been receiving money from Haque through Hawala Channel.

In November 2020, Haque was placed under arrest by the CBI. He was accused of bribing BSF officials to keep his illegal cattle smuggling business running through India Bangladesh border. The ED's case is on the basis of the CBI's FIR. The CBI has already charge-sheeted Enamul.

The ED is likely to seek custodial remand of Haque as they have to confront him with several documents.

ALSO READ: ED files money laundering case against ABG Shipyard in bank loan fraud of nearly Rs 23,000 crore

ALSO READ: Kerala gold smuggling case: ED again summons Swapna Suresh after fresh revelations

Latest India News