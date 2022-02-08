Kerala gold smuggling case: ED again summons Swapna Suresh after fresh revelations

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Swapna Suresh also pointed out that he had told her that he will take voluntary retirement and settle down with her in the UAE.

Following fresh revelations by the prime accused in the infamous gold smuggling case -- Swapna Suresh has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate officials in Kochi on Wednesday. Reacting to the new developments Swapna said she is yet to get the summons as she has some technical issues with her email.

"Of course, if they have sent it, I will definitely cooperate with them. I reacted because he (Sivasankar) portrayed me in such a manner and hence I spoke the truth. The future is bleak before me," said Swapna. Last week an autobiography, written by the then principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan - M. Sivasankar revealed that 'he never did any favour to Swapna' and also added that 'he never knew the iPhone that was gifted to him by her as part of a bribe'. Angered by this statement, Swapna said 'it was Sivasankar who destroyed her life and all that she knew, he also knew'.

She also pointed out that he had told her that he will take voluntary retirement and settle down with her in the UAE. She said that it was with his help that she, along with her husband and children and their friend Sandip Nair, managed to sneak out of Kerala, when the gold smuggling case surfaced in July 2020, when the entire state was under massive Covid travel restrictions.

Another revelation of hers was that of the two audio clips of hers, one which came out on the day she and her family were on the run to Bengaluru and another while in custody, she said, it was all stage-managed and directed by Sivasankar and others. Incidentally, it's in this revelation, while she was in custody, that she said in presence of two women police officers she was asked to give a clean chit to Vijayan and to say that she was being pressurized by the central agencies to implicate Vijayan.

Swapna further said she was told and if she did so, she would be made an approver in the case. After this, the Kerala Police registered a case against the ED officials, but the Kerala High Court quashed that. Meanwhile, the other central agencies -- Customs and Intelligence Bureau have also registered cases supplementary to the gold smuggling case and in all these Swapna is an accused and now out on bail.

And according to sources in the know of things, these agencies are also examining the fresh revelations and are likely to give her notice to appear before them to find out more. On the political front, the ruling CPI-M has been jolted by the revelations. While the Congress and the BJP slammed Vijayan, the CPI-M's only reaction was they will go by what Sivasankar said and dismissed Swapna's allegations as baseless.

Also Read | India summons Korean envoy over Hyundai Kashmir post, lodges 'strong displeasure'

Also Read | Nitish govt to conduct census of people who gave up liquor in Bihar

Latest India News