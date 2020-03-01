Image Source : End anti-terror operations in minimum time & losses: Shah to NSG

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos to ensure counter-terrorism operations are finished in minimum time with the minimum losses in their ranks and called for modifying the forces combat strategies, use of technology and training to bring changes in the personnels priorities. "You are doing counter-terrorism operation, counter-hijack operation. I also feel that there is a great need for you to ensure how an operation can be completed in minimum time," Shah said here after inaugurating a Special Composite Group Complex of NSG.

He said nowadays, perpetrators of terror strikes take part in such activity knowing fully well they are going to die. "But their target is to sustain the fear of terror for the longest possible time in this country of 130 crore people. Our triumph will lie in ending the terror strike in the minimum time with the minimum losses in our ranks. We need this sort of training," said Shah who is on a day's trip to the city.

