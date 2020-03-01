Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Kolkata to launch campaign for West Bengal local polls

Image Source : PTI Amit Shah, Nadda in Kolkata to launch campaign for local polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Kolkata on Sunday to kickstart the BJP's campaign for local body elections in West Bengal, a precursor to the Assembly polls to be held next year. Amit Shah will address a rally at Shahid Minar ground here, as he will launch the BJP's campaign song attacking Trinamool Congress. BJP national president J.P. Nadda is also accompanying Shah.

The rally is being organised in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act and Shah is likely to dispel people's fears on this issue. However, whether Shah speaks on the Delhi violence or not remains to be seen.

Shah will participate in various programmes including a party event being organised at Shahid Minar ground. He will also visit Kalighat temple around 4 p.m. and will perform special puja there.

Late in the evening, Shah and Nadda will hold closed-door meeting with party legislators to discuss municipal elections to be held in April across the state. The local body polls are seen a big test for the BJP after the Centre passed the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act last year.

Left parties led by the CPI-M have announced plans to mobilize the students and youths in a big way on the streets of Kolkata to protest against the violence in Delhi, during Shah's visit.

