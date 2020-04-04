Image Source : PTI Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Kulgam (Representational image)

Three militants on Saturday were killed in an encounter started between security forces and Militants in area of Manzgam Batpora, in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. The exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists is still underway. Meanwhile, Terrorists are trapped at the encounter site.

A joint team of forces including 34 RR launched a search operation in the area early morning. On intensifying search operation towards the suspected spot, hiding militants fired which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

Pertinently two days before two civilians were killed by unknown gunmen in the area. However, police said that killed militants are involved in recent civilian killings in Kulgam district.

More details awaited

ALSO READ | 14 policemen injured in encounter with naxals, 13 untraceable in Chattisgarh